Nate Paul takes a plea

Another anticlimactic end to an ongoing saga.

Nate Paul, a prominent Austin real estate developer and head of World Class Holdings, has pleaded guilty to a single count of making false statements to a lending institution. The plea, entered Wednesday, concludes an 18-month federal investigation into allegations of bank and wire fraud related to Paul’s business dealings.

Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence that includes no more than six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. However, the final sentence will be determined following a pre-sentencing evaluation by the U.S. Probation Office. The plea agreement also stipulates the dismissal of 11 additional charges against Paul.

Paul initially faced a jury trial scheduled for February 18 and was confronting charges that carried severe penalties. He had been indicted in June 2023 on eight counts of bank fraud for allegedly providing false information to secure over $172 million in loans. A superseding indictment in November added four wire fraud charges.

Each of the eight bank fraud counts carried a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, while the wire fraud counts each carried a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. The plea agreement, which remains under seal, caps Paul’s prison time at six months if accepted by the court.

[…]

Paul’s legal troubles also intersected with political controversy, notably involving Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paul was accused of receiving improper assistance from Paxton, who allegedly used his office to intervene in legal matters to Paul’s benefit. These allegations contributed to Paxton’s impeachment in 2023, although he was later acquitted in a State Senate trial.

The plea deal emerged shortly after Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra denied a joint motion from prosecutors and Paul’s defense team to delay the trial until April. Judge Ezra expressed frustration at the protracted timeline, declaring the case had “gone on way too long.”

The agreement spares Paul from a lengthy trial that was expected to involve 10-14 days of testimony from the prosecution alone, not including the defense’s arguments and rebuttals.

Beyond the federal charges, Paul faced legal repercussions in a separate civil case. In November, he was sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt of court, perjury, and violating an injunction in a lawsuit involving a charity. This case also highlighted Paul’s ties to Paxton, with allegations that the attorney general improperly intervened to assist Paul in avoiding foreclosures.