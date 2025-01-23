Texas blog roundup for the week of January 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes we’re all ready to fight back now as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the 2024 Harris County precinct data for the District Attorney and County Attorney races.

SocraticGadfly looked at the Dustin Burrows Speaker election in some detail and wonders just how much House Dems will actually get from it.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that the First Amendment is your permit for protest in the challenging days ahead.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lone Star Project celebrated the defeat of Rep. David Cook in the Speaker’s race.

Bayou City Sludge has an early legislative vibe check.

Lone Star Left appreciates a little Speaker’s race trolling.

The TSTA Blog reminds us again that private school vouchers is just a form of welfare for rich people.

The Barbed Wire ponders the eternal question about Texas’ lack of high speed rail.

Paradise in Hell marks the last days of sanity, at least for now.

