Communities in Texas are being urged to take action to slow the spread of bird flu in the avian population. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) offers suggestions on ways to be cautious and careful. How the Community Can Help Remove bird feeders and bird baths: Temporarily stop using feeders and baths in order to limit congregation points where the virus can easily spread. Avoid handling sick or dead birds: If you encounter wildlife showing symptoms of illness or find dead birds, do not touch them. Report sightings to TPWD or your local wildlife biologist. Keep pets away: Prevent pets from consuming wild bird carcasses, which could expose them to the virus. Take extra care in practicing good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after any unavoidable contact with wild animals or outdoor environments frequented by birds. This latest outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), confirmed in domestic ducks near Arboretum Boulevard and the 360 Capital of Texas Highway, has prompted warnings from health and wildlife officials. The virus, which is highly contagious among wild and domestic birds, poses a serious threat to bird populations and could potentially impact human health. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) emphasizes the critical role of the community in slowing the spread of the virus. One immediate action that residents can take is to remove bird feeders and bird baths. These items encourage birds to congregate, creating hot spots for virus transmission. Officials warn that unnecessary interaction with wild birds, including feeding waterfowl in parks, increases the risk of spreading HPAI. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges the public to take the bird flu outbreak seriously. While the risk of HPAI transmission to humans remains low, the virus has the potential to mutate. Close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments could pose risks to human health, underscoring the need for vigilance. The CDC recommends wearing gloves and masks when handling birds or cleaning potentially contaminated surfaces.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been confirmed in multiple ducks across Harris County, said Kelly Norrid, a spokesperson for the department. Much like influenza that impacts humans, Norrid said the avian influenza could be a returning or new strain. Although the department hasn’t tested all citizen reports of sick, dead or dying ducks in Harris County, Norrid said the department has received enough positive HPAI test results in Houston, Harris County and across Texas since December to know the disease is spreading. There was one report recently of a sick Bald Eagle in the northwest side of Harris County as well, Norris said. In early January, the department confirmed the influenza in multiple domestic ducks recovered from a pond in Northwest Austin. Officials said they’ve found widespread detections of influenza in wild birds in Wharton, El Paso, Potter and Harris County. In Houston and Harris County, the avian influenza is mainly affecting muscovy ducks, which are an invasive species. One on hand, muscovy ducks dying could be good for native species, Norrid said. But, muscovy ducks can spread avian influenza to other bird species, as well as cats and dogs if they have prolonged exposure, Norrid said. If dogs or cats consume or carry around an infected duck, they can become infected with the HPAI, Norrid said. Because of this, officials encourage people who have seen congregations of sickly ducks in their neighborhood to keep cats indoors and dogs away from duck ponds. Not all avian species are susceptible to HPAI, but the disease is highly contagious. Migratory flight routes throughout Houston and the Gulf Coast cause a constant influx of new avian populations, Norrid said. If those populations land in lakes or ponds with sick ducks, those birds can pick up the disease and spread it from place to place, thus keeping it persisting in the environment.

