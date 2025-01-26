Buc-ee’s keeps their lawyers busy

They remain one litigious beaver.

Everyone’s favorite beaver is back in the courtroom crying foul over another gas station’s use of rodent-like iconography. Buc-ee’s, known for its wide selection of beaver-centric merch and clean bathrooms, has filed several trademark infringement suits over the past couple years, and a small Dallas-based gas station chain is the latest target.

Buc-ee’s has spent the last 40 years building up its reputation in Texas and several other states. Now, a tourist and local hotspot alike, the iconic beaver with the red hat backed by a yellow circle has come to mean a lot to Texans in particular.

Well, a newer chain has hit the market in the greater Dallas area, Super Fuels, which has a logo of a dog-like figure wearing a red cape with a blue circle behind it. This, says Buc-ee’s attorneys, too closely resembles the beloved beaver and the Buc-ee’s trademarked imagery.

“[Super Fuels’] use of the infringing marks is likely to cause confusing among consumers in the relevant market as to the source and origin of [Super Fuels’] services,” the Buc-ee’s lawsuit filed in the Northern District Court of Texas reads. “As illustrated above, [Super Fuels’] infringing marks prominently feature an anthropomorphic and cartoon representation of a smiling animal that closely resembles a beaver, which is similarly positioned in a right-facing angle and is depicted in front of a circular background.”

Essentially, Buc-ee’s argues that Super Fuels’ logo will confuse consumers into a false sense of security and service they’ve come to expect from Buc-ee’s long-built reputation. And Buc-ee’s further says they had the brand idea first, noting Super Fuels filings show the company didn’t start using the animal-centric logo until late 2022.