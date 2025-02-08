Menefee gets the go ahead to fight against Trump executive orders

Go get ’em.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee wants to go on the offense against President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which he argues would have lasting effects on Harris County. Harris County Commissioners approved the county attorney’s request to pursue litigation for six months to challenge any of these orders or “associated rules and regulations” that could impact county operations.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, the only Republican, was the sole dissenting vote. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was absent when they took action on the item after discussing it during executive session. Since the current administration took over, Menefee has been a vocal opponent of the president’s moves. Notably, Menefee and Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia signed onto an amicus brief last month to back 18 Democratic states, D.C. and San Francisco in their legal fight against Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. The suit argues that birthright citizenship has been enshrined under the 14th Amendment for over a century and that Trump does not have the constitutional authority to rewrite the law. A hearing in the case is set for Friday in a Massachusetts court. “The Fourteenth Amendment is not up for debate, If you’re born on U.S. soil, you’re a U.S. citizen. Full stop,” Menefee said in a statement. “This Executive Order is a blatant attempt to write the Constitution by executive fiat, and it’s our responsibility to fight back.” Menefee and Garcia’s participation in the amicus brief is the first tangible act by local officials against Trump’s recent immigration-related policies. Houston-area Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia also hosted a “Know Your Rights” town hall in late January to provide residents with information regarding immigration rights.

I’m not going to try to keep up with all the legal action that’s now happening – there’s too much, and there are plenty of better sources on the Internet if that’s what you seek. I do expect there to be other opportunities just on this one front, and I’ll follow them as best I can. I have faith that County Attorney Menefee is up to the task.

I'm joining the legal fight against President Trump. @adriangarciahtx.bsky.social and I are challenging Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. The Constitution is clear: If you’re born in the U.S., you’re a citizen. Full stop. www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston… [image or embed] — Christian D. Menefee (@cdmenefee.bsky.social) January 30, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Yes, he’s on BlueSky, though he doesn’t post there as often as he does on the cursed site. Maybe if he gets more engagement on BSky, that will change.

