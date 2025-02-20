Texas blog roundup for the week of February 17

There are no tariffs or surcharges applied to this week’s Texas Progressive Alliance roundup, but check with us next week because you just can’t be sure anymore.

Off the Kuff has the January campaign finance reports for US Senate and Congress.

SocraticGadfly takes a look at Russia-Ukraine issues of the last several days.

As Musk/Trump attacks FEMA and climate science, the Houston Democracy Project asked why Republican At-Large Councilmember Twila Carter who attended Mattress Mack GOTV rally last October, is Chair of Council Committee that deals with these issues.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather sings the praises of a fully operational and un-privatized National Weather Service.

The Barbed Wire bemoans the coming price hikes on beer.

Deceleration criticizes how Texas universities responded to the 2023 anti-DEI law.

The Dallas Observer has what you need to know about Dan Patrick and dick pics.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains what “indirect costs” are in NIH grants.

Lone Star Left reviews House committee assignments.

