Paxton whistleblowers ask for $6.7 million in damages

Senior officials who were fired after reporting Attorney General Ken Paxton to law enforcement for alleged criminal conduct in 2020 asked a Travis County judge Thursday to award them $6.7 million in damages.

Paxton’s office has until 5 p.m. Friday to submit concerns about the plaintiff’s proposed judgment.

District Court Judge Catherine Mauzy said she will enter her judgment early next week.

Four fired officials from the attorney general’s office — policy director James “Blake” Brickman, head of law enforcement David Maxwell, head of criminal justice Mark Penley and deputy attorney general for legal counsel Ryan Vassar — sued the agency in November 2020.

They alleged their terminations violated the Texas Whistleblower Act, which prohibits retaliation against public employees who report a violation of law in good faith. The employees were among eight top aides at the agency who reported Paxton’s conduct to the FBI and other law enforcement.

Brickman, Penley and Vassar testified Thursday in district court, detailing their allegations of Paxton’s alleged wrongdoing and the financial and emotional toll this drawn-out legal battle has taken on them and their families.

Brickman called it a four-year nightmare, Penley described the past four years as excruciating, and Vassar said it’s been frustrating.

Maxwell had surgery this week and was unable to attend, but his attorney, T.J. Turner, read aloud his client’s sworn written testimony.

“The emotional toil, reputational damage and pain and suffering that my family and I have endured because of the actions of [Attorney] General Paxton and the office of the attorney general is hard to talk about,” Turner read from Maxwell’s statement.

The former officials lamented that Paxton has been able to criticize them through press statements and public interviews with conservative media hosts without having to testify under oath.

Bill Helfand, a private lawyer representing the attorney general’s office, repeatedly questioned whether the attorneys were seeking more compensation than the law allows, suggesting some were billing for work outside the scope of this case.

The whistleblowers’ lawyers “did not testify to reasonableness and a necessity,” said Helfand, who appeared over Zoom. “Most of them testified to reasonableness of their fees but not necessity in the prosecution of this lawsuit.”

Helfand also sought two extra days to review the plaintiff’s proposed judgment and to reach an agreement with the whistleblowers’ attorneys, who are seeking double the $3.3 million Paxton’s office agreed to pay in a 2023 settlement the Legislature declined to fund.

The whistleblowers’ lawyers rejected the possibility of agreeing to terms with the agency.

“There’s not going to be — I feel confident in saying — an agreed-upon judgment,” attorney Tom Nesbitt said. “We didn’t come here seeking a settlement agreement with the OAG. We came here to have a trial because the OAG said it would not contest any issue of damages or liability.”

Mauzy gave Helfand one day to review the document and praised the testimony of the whistleblowers and their attorneys.