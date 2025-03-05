The Texas abortion ban effect on Colorado

This is probably something I should have seen coming.

Texas’ abortion ban didn’t just affect Texans — it squeezed Coloradans’ access to care, delaying procedures and spiking second-trimester abortions, a new JAMA Network Open study suggests.

Why it matters: While much of the focus has been on Texans flooding Colorado clinics, these findings reveal broader ripples that impacted residents of a state where abortion remains legal.

The big picture: The study, led by Colorado State University researchers, underscores how interconnected our health care system is beyond state borders.

By the numbers: The percentage of abortions in Colorado provided to out-of-staters jumped from 13% in 2020 to 30% by 2023, the study found.

Amid the surge in demand, Colorado residents were 83% more likely to undergo second-trimester abortions after Texas’ ban took effect in September 2021.

Peak strain on Colorado’s health care system hit about six months after Texas’ ban kicked in.

What they’re saying: Colorado clinicians say the dramatic increase in patients from Texas created scheduling bottlenecks that delayed care for both out-of-state and local patients.

The initial spike has leveled off, but demand for out-of-state abortion care remains above pre-ban levels.

What they did: CSU researchers analyzed Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment monthly abortion data from January 2018 to June 2024, including information on residency and gestational age.