The wooly mouse

Intermediate steps.

A Texas company working to bring back the woolly mammoth has made an adorable breakthrough: the woolly mouse.

Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences announced Tuesday that it has engineered mice with mammoth-like traits for living in cold climates. These mice, named Chip and Dale, have wavy, golden coats and could be plumper than the typical mouse.

“The Colossal Woolly Mouse marks a watershed moment in our de-extinction mission,” Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal Biosciences, said in a news release. “We’ve proven our ability to recreate complex genetic combinations that took nature millions of years to create. This success brings us a step closer to our goal of bringing back the woolly mammoth.”

The company is working to resurrect core genes that made the woolly mammoth unique. It’d also like to make them resilient to disease and adaptable to today’s climate.

The woolly mouse wasn’t ever a species. But creating it shows it’s possible to analyze dozens of ancient woolly, Columbian and steppe mammoth genomes and then create observable traits in modern animals, according to the company’s news release.

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences compared the mammoth genomes to those of Asian and African elephants. They found mammoth genes that differed from Asian elephant genes (woolly mammoths and Asian elephants share 99.6 percent of their DNA) and could impact hair and other cold-adaptation traits.

So they modified seven genes in mice, and the resulting animals showed the predicted traits – woolly hair texture, wavy coats, golden hair color and curled whiskers. The scientists are still evaluating the results from altering genes associated with lipid metabolism and fatty acid absorption, but early indications show weight gain.