We’ve got tourists

Houston continues to attract more visitors, setting records in 2024 for number of visitors, air passengers and hotel revenue.

More than 54 million people visited the city last year, 6% more than the estimated 51 million in 2023 and almost 10% over 2019 volume, according to figures analyzed by Houston First, the city’s tourism bureau. Final figures will be released this spring.

“Last year’s record visitor numbers demonstrate Houston is heading in the right direction,” Mayor John Whitmire said in a statement issued by Houston First. “These efforts to promote Houston and attract conventions and tourists benefit all Houstonians by generating spending and commerce, which ultimately creates jobs in our community.”

The increase of visitors translated to record passenger volume at the region’s two major airports. More than 63 million people traveled through Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports last year, nealry 5% more than a year earlier. The number of passengers at Bush rose 4.9%, while 5.1% more traveled through Hobby.

Meanwhile, more than 25 million hotel room nights were booked last year, 8.2% more than in 2023, pushing the region’s occupancy rate higher by 7.7%. That translated to a 15.5% increase in overall hotel revenue, to $3 billion, breaking a record set in 2023.