The cost of the warming centers

Missed this last week.

The City of Houston spent about $6.5 million as the January winter storm brought freezing temperatures and snow to the region.

Mayor John Whitmire’s chief of staff, Chris Newport, told the city’s resilience committee Thursday that the 10 warming centers at their peak were filled with about 1,300 people.

“We feel that the activations went well,” Newport said. “It certainly met a need. We’re confident that lives were saved because of the city activating these warming centers.”

By contrast, the city did not initially open centers during the shorter freeze in early January. The Office of Emergency Management pointed to city policy calling for centers to only open when temperatures drop to 24 degrees for at least two hours, but Whitmire said he “worked around” those rules to eventually open centers.

During the snowstorm, two people died from exposure to the elements — one man with dementia who wandered from home and a woman who was found in a parking lot.

Pointing to vulnerable populations, like homeless people, who refused shelter, Newport said the city’s biggest challenge was “breaking through … to convince them that you can trust the offer that we’re making.”

“That’s the biggest life-saving, life-and-death stakes type of situation that will be the biggest challenge that we have,” he said.

After Winter Storm Enzo, Whitmire repeated his calls for a crackdown on the presence of homeless people sleeping on Houston streets.

“We’ll deal with that population effectively in days to come by making sure that they’re safe, secure, and let people know you can’t sleep on the streets of Houston as current ordinance allows,” Whitmire said at the time.