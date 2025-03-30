Weekend link dump for March 30

“J.D. Vance Is the Most Disliked New Vice President in History”.

“The leading Chinese electric carmaker BYD has soared in value after it said its latest batteries charge fast enough to add 400km (249 miles) of range in only five minutes.”

“Why don’t we remember being a baby? New study provides clues”.

“Motorists have traded in a record number of Tesla electric vehicles this month, Edmunds data showed, amid a wave of protests against CEO Elon Musk’s work as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.”

“The White House is offering a new corporate sponsorship opportunity-slash-potential-ethics-catastrophe: The annual Easter Egg Roll.”

“The real division now among Democrats is not principally ideological, it’s fight vs risk aversion and the old proceduralism. They think the left/center and fight/no fight spectra overlap more or less perfectly. They’re wrong.”

RIP, Bill Mercer, longtime Dallas journalist and sportscaster who was the voice of World Class Championship Wrestling from 1982 to 1987, called the 1967 “Ice Bowl”, and was the first person to inform Lee Harvey Oswald he had been charged with murdering President Kennedy.

RIP, Max Frankel, former executive editor of the New York Times who was with that paper for nearly 50 years.

“I’m 66 years old and I have never seen the Danes so upset before.”

“Long Before The White Lotus, Mike White and I Made a Really Good Show You’ll Never See”.

RIP, Mia Love, first Black Republican woman to serve in Congress.

“We call upon all branches of government to support the rule of law and the essential role of lawyers in our democracy, and to reject any efforts to use the tremendous power of the government against members of the legal profession for performing their duty. We further call upon our fellow members of the legal profession as well as members of the public at large to reject any attempt to harass or intimidate our country’s lawyers and judges for simply doing their jobs.”

“The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans”.

“If it was anyone other than Hillary Clinton, they would be in jail right now. If you are using unclassified means, there is the potential for and likelihood that foreign governments are targeting those accounts.”

“But this is what happens when you hire for incompetence.”

“The National Security Agency sent out an operational security special bulletin to its employees in February 2025 warning them of vulnerabilities in using the encrypted messaging application Signal”.

“DNA of 15 Million People for Sale in 23andMe Bankruptcy”.

“The court martial ultimately prevented Robinson from deploying with his original unit to Europe. While he was eventually acquitted, that little-known court martial represents one of the great Sliding Doors moments in 20th-century American history. A guilty verdict could very well have stopped his MLB career well before it started. A less-insanely-racist bus driver may have meant Lt. Robinson was deployed to Europe, and who knows what happens from there. That the whole affair began because whiteness is a concept we create, define, and uphold, and a given woman was seen to be just white enough to be “threatened,” is one of history’s dark jokes.”

“On average, streaming video subscribers in the U.S. pay for four services totaling $69 per month, a 13% year-over-year increase”.

“Florida’s attorney general has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who traveled to the U.S. last week.”

RIP, Carole Keeton Strayhorn, former Austin mayor, Railroad Commissioner, and Comptroller.

“The best-known member of Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service team of technologists once provided support to a cybercrime gang that bragged about trafficking in stolen data and cyberstalking an FBI agent, according to digital records reviewed by Reuters.”

“Smarter people than I have analyzed the legal and political fallout from the scandal. I was attracted to something far dumber. Reading through the full transcript released Wednesday, it became clear to me that beyond a secretive attack-planning committee, the dynamics of the discussion reminded me of the typical boys group chat. All of the archetypes and characters I’m familiar with in my own life were there. So I took it upon myself to annotate the thread like the frat house that has become our executive branch. You can trust me on this. I went to the University of Texas.”

“Universities and churches are struggling to respond as students, professors, neighbors, and other members of their communities are being detained and disappeared without any legal defense. So I think it is good and instructive and edifying to remember that this has happened before and to review how one community responded to exactly this same quasi-legal authoritarian threat from quasi-government officials and why their children to all generations honor them for doing it, and every good and honest person says they had done right.”

RIP, LJ Smith, author of The Vampire Diaries novels.

“Yolanda Saldivar was denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Thursday.”

“The truth is, Hayao Miyazaki would hate you fucking losers. Every last one of you using this abomination of technology, whether just for a lark or because you actually hold an ideological commitment to killing artistry, jobs, and the Earth in favor of enriching the most craven, grasping, ruinous people alive.”

