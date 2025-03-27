Texas blog roundup for the week of March 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance is glad for the distraction of March Madness as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff says to be very skeptical of the arrests for allegedly performing illegal abortions announced by Ken Paxton, as all we have so far is Paxton’s word for it.

SocraticGadfly dives deep on a couple of foreign affairs issues, first looking at the at least eight sides in the Russia-Ukraine war, then looking at post-1949 Tibet-China history and the US role in it, even as a new book by the Dalai Lama ups the stakes there.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project noted the Houstonian who came to Council about HPD’s collaboration with ICE despite Whitmire saying that would not happen. Of course you can be disappeared to El Salvador for dissent.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Reform Austin highlights concerns that measles has on human immune systems.

The Barbed Wire observes that Texas is a testing ground for anti-abortion policies.

Robin Norris would like for us to read the Constitution.

The Current reports on the declining resale value of Teslas.

In the Pink feels like we’re trapped in the Upside Down.

City of Yes had a positive experience with a driverless Waymo, but doesn’t want cities to learn the wrong lessons about them.

