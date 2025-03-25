Walz and Beto host Fort Bend town hall

In case you’re looking for something to do.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke are coming to Fort Bend County for a Congressional town hall event Thursday.
The town hall will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Rosenberg but a location in the city has not yet been named. Powered by People, a grassroots organization founded by O’Rourke in 2019, is the host. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
“This is your chance to ask questions, get real answers and be part of the conversation that shapes our future. The location will be announced the day before,” according to a listing for the event posted to the Powered by People website.
Attendees can register for the town hall on the Powered by People website.
I don’t know if this is going to be one of those “empty chair” town halls that have been all the rage, but go ahead and register so you can find out. If it’s in CD22, an empty chair is both better and smarter than the incumbent Congressman.
the page you linked now says Ft Bend county fairgrounds. supposed to storm ugly that part of town later thursday night (see our frens at spacecityweather.com) so it might be an occasion to not linger too late. don’t live anywhere near there anymore but might still make the journey.