Texas blog roundup for the week of March 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance will be texting this week’s roundup to the Houthi PC Small Group.

Off the Kuff saw the failure to call a May special election for CD18 coming.

SocraticGadfly wonders how someone like Coppell ISD’s superintendent can get nailed by a sting video in 2025.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said Whitmire sent 11 HPD units to modest, calm protest about bike lanes. What will be HPD’s response when we are on streets for our basic rights this Saturday, April 5?

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Nonsequiteuse updates her earlier advice on how to stay safe at protests.

Evil MoPac presents the first items on their list of 100 Fundamental Austin Truths.

The Current has some bad news for San Antonio in the Trump-Canada trade war.

Reform Austin eulogizes Carole Keeton Strayhorn.

Bayour City Sludge shows that nobody likes Briscoe Cain.

UT alum Luke Winkie explains Signalgate from the frat boy perspective.

