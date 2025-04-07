Malik appointed to HCDE Board

Of interest.

Silky Joshi Malik has been unanimously appointed to Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Board of Trustees. Malik will fulfill the remainder of the term for Position 7, At-Large, which expires in December 2026. The seat was previously held by David Brown, who stepped down in January 2025.

HCDE Trustees voted on Malik’s appointment during a special board meeting on March 31. Malik will be sworn in to the board in the coming weeks.

“I am eager to bring my personal experiences and professional skills to the Harris County Department of Education and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to its continued success,” said Malik. “As a Houston native, I’ve spent my life seeing all the ways this city shows up for one another, and the work being done by HCDE is no exception.”

As a former educator and researcher, U.S. congressional candidate and current Ph. D. candidate with a focus on public policy, Malik has developed a nuanced understanding of educational systems and the dynamics of policy making and advocacy. She has also served as a board member for organizations such as Annie’s List Training Fund, which provided governance skills and experience in strategic oversight.

