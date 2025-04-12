Measles update: Time for another moment of perspective

Here are the Friday numbers.

The measles outbreak centered in the South Plains region of Texas grew to 541 cases across the state on Friday, according to health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 56 have been hospitalized for treatment since the outbreak began in late January. Two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, have died after contracting the virus.

Nearly seven in 10 cases have been in children younger than age 18, and nearly 98% of cases have been in individuals who have not received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or whose vaccination status is unknown. The children who died had not been vaccinated, and they did not have any underlying medical conditions, the DSHS said.

Public health officials estimate that fewer than 30 individuals who have contracted measles — roughly 5% of all cases — are actively infectious. An individual may be infectious up to four days before a rash appears and up to four days after it’s gone.

The Texas outbreak has also spread to New Mexico, which reported 58 cases on Friday, and Oklahoma, which reported 12 cases. New Mexico has reported one suspected measles death, an unvaccinated adult who tested positive for the virus after dying.

The total of 541 cases is an increase of 36 since the last DSHS update on Tuesday.

Three-quarters of the new cases are in Gaines County, which continues to see the lion’s share of cases associated with the outbreak. The small county along the New Mexico border reported 27 new cases on Friday, and has now seen a total of 355 cases during the outbreak.

El Paso County reported three new cases, the first that have been seen in the state’s westernmost county. Two new cases were reported in Lubbock County, which has now seen 36 during the outbreak.

Cochran, Dawson, Terry and Yoakum counties each reported one new case.

The DSHS said there is ongoing measles transmission in 10 counties across the state: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.

Of the 541 cases in Texas, 171 have been in children younger than 5 years old and 203 have been in children and teens between 5 and 17, according to the DSHS.

Only 11 cases have been in people who received at least one dose of MMR vaccine prior to an infection.

Texas has reported a total of seven measles cases in 2025 that are not connected to the South Plains outbreak, including four in Harris County and one in Fort Bend County. Most of those cases are associated with international travel, according to the DSHS.