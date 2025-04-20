Let’s hear it for the pro-11th Street people

Get out of your bubble, Mr. Mayor.

Small business owners, community advocates and residents are rallying together to fight against Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s proposal to reverse 11th Street’s 2023 redesign.

The coalition sent a letter last week—authored by Gerald Fuentes, an organizer of the “I Love 11th Street Neighborhood Festival”—urging Whitmire not to reverse the addition of protected bike lanes and lane reductions on 11th Street.

“What was once a high-speed, dangerous thoroughfare is now a thriving and safe corridor,” Fuentes wrote in the letter addressed to Whitmire and the Houston City Council. “We witness more residents and visitors walking, biking, running, shopping, dining, rollerblading, pushing strollers, connecting with neighbors and enjoying community events.”

The letter urges Whitmire and city council members to maintain the elements of the design implemented in 2023 and to proceed with the planned installation of a HAWK pedestrian crossing signal at Nicholson Street.

State Rep. Christina Morales (D-Houston) and city council members Abbie Kamin and Mario Castillo have signed the letter supporting the community’s calls.

Kamin has criticized the possible deconstruction of what she describes as a $2.4 million “nationally recognized” safety project, particularly given the city’s projected $320 million budget deficit.