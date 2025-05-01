Texas blog roundup for the week of April 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes Pete Hegseth would stop sending us those weird Signal messages as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has a first look at CD18 candidates’ campaign finance reports.

SocraticGadfly looks at Earth Day on its 55th anniversary and sees continued lack of progress.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said Fair For Houston lawsuit threat against City of Houston must be part of a process that gets Mayor Whitmire to respect election results & decisions of city council. Democracy begins at home.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Raise Your Hand Texas shows you how to testify at a legislative hearing.

Your Local Epidemiologist shares her personal experience in explaining why the US birth rate is declining.

The Current tots up how much Elmo and the DOGEbags have cost San Antonio.

Reform Austin recounts the Democratic amendments to the voucher bill that Republicans killed.

Lone Star Left highlights some Democratic fight in the Legislature.

The Barbed Wire introduces us to some fighting librarians.

The Observer warns of a nascent “giant ICE army”.

