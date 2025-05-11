Weekend link dump for May 11

“Since its publication last Sunday, The New York Times Magazine article “Have We Been Thinking About ADHD All Wrong?” has been called provocative and controversial. We would like to add a few adjectives: misrepresentative, biased, and dangerous.”

“Doxxing the Secret Police to call them to repentance”.

“The Easy Way to Uphold Birthright Citizenship”.

Shōgun Season 2 begins filming in January. I thought Season 1 was great, but it also told a complete story. I have no idea where they go next, but I will be interested in watching.

“But questions remain about what these tariffs could mean for F1 and the teams in the long term. The sporting side may largely be insulated from the impact, but could the sport be susceptible to the global financial market?”

RIP, Skype, now fully dead.

“How Trump Accidentally Sabotaged His Own Case Against Abrego Garcia”.

I’m sure the reason for Trump’s obsession with Alcatraz is because he watched that movie with The Rock and Sean Connery and thought it was cool.

Also, what the hell is a foreign film tariff, and who is supposed to pay it?

“Bodybuilding is the first digital radicalizer of the twenty-first century.”

“If you ask women what they want from the government to make childrearing less onerous and more accessible, the research shows that people that do want children, or want more children, overwhelmingly report that they want childcare, family leave, and/or child subsidy payments, for starters—things that make the sheer cost of parenting doable in the way that all our peer countries do.”

Leave Richie Rich alone!

“Politicians have always lied. But getting caught in lies — especially really obvious ones — used to be a political problem. There were social penalties for lying: Newspapers and TV channels would run negative stories; clarifications or sheepish apologies would be issued; voters might lose trust and punish you at the polls. Being a liar was stigmatized, in the political realm and the personal. This was a good thing. I don’t know how a society survives if we don’t agree that when someone knowingly and obviously lies to your face, that person should lose your trust and esteem.”

“Hackers have targeted GlobalX Air, one of the main airlines the Trump administration is using as part of its deportation efforts, and stolen what they say are flight records and passenger manifests of all of its flights, including those for deportation”.

“President Trump’s Media Company Is Offering Movies About ‘Lizard People’ And Other Wild Conspiracy Theories”.

“Microsoft isn’t the only company switching law firms lately amid President Trump’s ongoing battle with Big Law. Some in-house lawyers are quietly pulling work away from some law firms that have made deals with President Trump, citing their objections to such deals, according to interviews with legal department chiefs.”

What we know about Trump’s immigrant detention deal with El Salvador, and what we still need to know.

“Tesla’s attempt to trademark the term “Robotaxi” in reference to its vehicles has been refused by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for being too generic”.

“Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates ratcheted up his feud with Elon Musk, accusing the world’s richest man of “killing the world’s poorest children” through what he said were misguided cuts to US development assistance.”

RIP, David Souter, former Supreme Court Justice.

“Tesla is in deep trouble in Europe. The electric vehicle maker, which once dominated EV sales in the region, is facing sales declines of more than 50 percent in France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK. Sales in Germany weren’t quite as bad—they fell by 46 percent in April, with slightly smaller decreases in Portugal and Spain. Only Italy and Norway saw any kind of sales growth.”

“Only four months into his term, when a president’s political capital should be at its most plentiful, and with Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress working on a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill, Trump is incapable of winning support for a cherished policy proposal.”

“It is with love, respect, complete irreverence, and a midwestern sense of pride that I share my favorite Chicago Pope Memes from the last 12 hours.”

“Tufts University PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk has been released from an immigration detention center in rural Louisiana in response to an order from a federal judge.”

RIP, Chet Lemon, three-time All Star centerfielder who won the World Series with the 1984 Detroit Tigers.

