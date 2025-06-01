Weekend link dump for June 1

“Even Where Abortion Is Still Legal, Many Brick-and-Mortar Clinics Are Closing“.

“The options for paying tribute to the president, his kin, and the MAGA movement are now legion. There are even exciting new opportunities to protect your business by reaching a “settlement” with the leader of the free world. Or you can just hand over a 747 for him to use as Air Force One, as Qatar did. Best of all, these creative funding methods might not even be against the law—especially for Trump. (Thanks, SCOTUS!) So here’s your guide to participating in the brave new Trumpworld of executive enrichment.”

“A hacker who breached the communications service used by former Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz earlier this month intercepted messages from a broader swathe of American officials than has previously been reported, according to a Reuters review, potentially raising the stakes of a breach that has already drawn questions about data security in the Trump administration.”

Dear Tim Cook: This is why you don’t bend the knee. Learn something from the experience.

“This Is How ‘The Price Is Right’ Contestants Make It On To The Game Show”.

NPB’s Central League doesn’t have a designated hitter rule, one of the last professional holdouts against the DH. Will they eventually join their peers? (Note: Pitchers in the CL are batting .106 so far this season. So, you know, bad.)

“The tragedy of prevention goes like this: The most effective way to save lives (prevention) is the least noticeable, which leads us to undervaluing it in our individual choices, in what we celebrate, and in public policy, and that undervaluing of prevention leads to a great deal of needless death and suffering.”

“You’ve probably been busy the past three months going to work, paying bills, living your life. You probably haven’t been following every incremental development in the ongoing negotiations over the future format of the College Football Playoff beginning in 2026. So, allow me to catch you up.”

“But wastewater has run into a rather ironic conundrum: It has become valuable.”

RIP, Mara Corday, early Playboy model and actor best known for the classic 1950s creature feature Tarantula.

RIP, Peter David, novelist, comic book writer on “The Incredible Hulk” and others, screenwriter on Babylon 5 and others.

RIP, Charles Rangel, former longtime Democratic Congressman from New York.

“The point here is that everyone knows this. Everyone knows that this president abuses the powers of his office and is constantly threatening to abuse those powers further against anyone who doesn’t “eat the tariffs” or fire all the non-white professors or whatever cruel and capricious thing the misfiring synapses in his syphilitic brain come up with next.”

“New research shows that penguin guano in Antarctica is an important source of ammonia aerosol particles that help drive the formation and persistence of low clouds, which cool the climate by reflecting some incoming sunlight back to space.”

RIP, Ronnie Duggar, founding editor and longtime publisher of the Texas Observer.

“National Public Radio and three of its local stations sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday, arguing that his executive order cutting funding to the 246-station network violates their free speech and relies on an authority that he does not have.”

“It’s a pretty straightforward dynamic we’re probably all familiar with. In any social context if you make it hard to express criticism or anything but approved opinions you quickly have very little idea what people actually think. Because you’ve made it impossible for them to tell you. At the government level that’s very helpful for the people in power. But it also gives them less visibility into what people think, where public opinion actually is.”

RIP, José Griñán, longtime Houston news anchor who reported onsite at the Branch Davidian compound in 1995.

Here are the three new lead actors for the questionable HBO reboot of the Harry Potter series. I for one will not watch, but I will spectate. I hope these three kids have good support systems in place, because that’s going to be a bumpy ride.

RIP, Rick Derringer, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer whose hits include “Hang On Sloopy” and “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo”.

RIP, Ed Gale, the actor who played Chucky in the “Child’s Play” movies, among many other roles.

“A breakthrough by a startup backed by two of the world’s biggest mining companies points to a different path to obtaining the metals needed for manufacturing next-generation energy and defense technologies: Microbes.”

“The Trump administration would be getting slapped down in court even if the president and his minions didn’t constantly announce their intent to violate the law. But their incessant chest thumping does make things go a lot faster.”

“But the thing about the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party being in charge is that leopards are eating people’s faces and that’s horrifying and bad. That means we have to save as many people from the leopards as we can — regardless of who they are. And tend to the wounded without condition.”

RIP, Harrison Ruffin Tyler, the last living grandson of John Tyler, the 10th President of the United States. John Tyler was born in 1790. I feel a little less old right now.

“7 of Elon Musk’s worst co-president moments as he exits White House”.

“As always, an unbreakable rule of any type of baseball analysis is, if Babe Ruth was the best at something, and now your name is ahead of his, then you’re doing something extremely right.”

RIP, Loretta Swit, two-time Emmy-winning actor best known as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H.

