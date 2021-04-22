Texas blog roundup for the week of April 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance now accepts contributions in dogecoin as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the propagandist’s advantage in pushing voter suppression bills.

SocraticGadfly, switching from politics to his second blog, says that Martin Luther almost certainly did NOT say “Here I stand, I can do no other,” 500 years ago.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lisa Gray highlights the work of a Houston woman who has helped over 500 people get vaccine appointments.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener reacts to the passage of anti-trans bill HB1399, while her colleague Rep. Gina Hinojosa answers Dan Patrick’s questions about voter suppression in SB7.

Yvonne Marquez profiles 10-year-old trans activist Kai Shappley.

The Dallas Voice compares this year’s Lege to a pack of schoolyard bullies.

Reform Austin covers Briscoe Cain’s history of supporting voter suppression.

Liz Hanks brings the many low points of the permitless carry debate.

The TPA mourns the passing of Jim Henley, Houston educator and former HCDE Trustee, who mentored many of today’s young Democratic leaders.

