Interview with Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca

I will be finishing off interviews with HISD trustees this week, and then moving into the HCC races next week. We have two incumbents and one challenger to meet, and we begin with Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, the incumbent in District VI. Appointed to fill out an unexpired term in January 2017, she was elected to a full term that November, and has served on the Audit and Special Education committees. A native of Ohio before moving to Houston and attending HISD schools, she is the daughter of Colombian immigrants and was a bilingual pre-k and early childhood teacher for six years, and is now Chief Relationship Officer at thinkLaw, an organization that uses real-life legal cases to teach critical-thinking skills. The interview I did with her in 2017 is here, and the interview I did with her for this election is below:

PREVIOUSLY :

Sue Deigaard, District V

Anne Sung, District VII

Elizabeth Santos, District I

Janette Garza Lindner, District I

Matias Kopinsky, District I

Bridget Wade, District VII

Maria Benzon, District V

Dwight Jefferson, District VII

Mac Walker, District VII

Related Posts: