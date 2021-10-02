The “abortion bans are good for interstate commerce, actually” defense

I can never tell when Ken Paxton is trolling or sincere.

In briefs filed Wednesday in the Justice Department’s challenge to Texas’ abortion ban, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton touted the trips Texas women are making out of state to obtain abortions as a point in his favor in defending the law. Paxton was addressing an argument that the Biden administration had made for why it should be allowed to challenge the six-week abortion ban in federal court. The Justice Department said that the way the ban affects interstate commerce gives the United States the authority to bring a lawsuit challenging it. Paxton shot back on Wednesday in his brief by arguing that the Justice Department did not cite any “actual evidence that the Texas Heartbeat Act burdens interstate commerce.” “What evidence that does exist in the record suggests that, if anything, the Act is stimulating rather than obstructing interstate travel,” Paxton said, pointing to an increase in Texas women seeking to travel to Kansas and Oklahoma to obtain the procedure. In an earlier court filing, the leader of the clinic organization Trust Women told a court that call volume for appointments at its clinics in Kansas and Oklahoma had doubled, and a significant portion of those patients were from Texas. “About two-thirds of our [Oklahoma City clinic] patient appointment calls now come from Texas patients seeking abortions that are unavailable throughout their home state,” the provider said, noting that typically only a quarter of the clinic’s patients are from Texas. In Kansas, where in 2019 only 25 abortion patients were from Texas, approximately half of the calls to its Wichita clinic are now coming from Texas patients, according to the filing.

That’s not how I have understood the Justice Department’s case, but what do I know? Ken Paxton is a ninth-level legal ninja and we must bow before his superior wisdom.

Be that as it may, yesterday was the hearing for the motion for an injunction against SB8, which we have all been waiting for:

A federal judge Friday expressed doubt about Texas officials’ argument that the state’s virtual ban on abortion is constitutional and must stay in effect while the courts determine whether it violates the right to access the procedure. Lawyers for the state say the law is immune from being temporarily blocked in the meantime because it is enforced by civilians who sue over violations, not the state. “If the state is so confident in the constitutionality of the limitations on women’s access to abortion, then why did it go to such great lengths to create this very unusual private cause of action rather than simply doing it directly?” U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman asked Texas’ attorneys. “If the state had done this directly, would you still defend the constitutionality of these limitations on their merits?” After a three-hour hearing, Pitman did not give a timeline for when he would rule on the Justice Department’s request to halt the law temporarily while its lawsuit is ongoing. Texas has indicated in court filings that it will immediately appeal any temporary block placed on the law. “I will give careful consideration to very important issues that you have raised and argued, and we will get to work on the appropriate order in this case,” said Pitman, an Obama appointee. […] The Justice Department filed the suit last month after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request to block the law as it took effect Sept. 1, citing procedural constraints because of the law’s unique construction. The high court did not weigh in on the substance of the case. Pitman acknowledged the challenge he would face in issuing an injunction because state officials do not enforce the law. “What would you believe that would obligate you to do, if anything?” Pitman asked Will Thompson, deputy chief for special litigation for the Texas attorney general’s office. “Honestly, Your Honor, I’m not sure,” Thompson answered. “I think that’s part of the problem.” The federal government is asking Pitman to specify that his order would apply to private individuals who may wish to file suits for violations of the law, Senate Bill 8, “such as by requiring Texas to post the injunction on court websites and inform all state court judges and judicial employees about the injunction.” The state has urged Pitman to be specific about who would be restricted by any order he makes, and how. Brian Netter, a lawyer for the Justice Department, argued that the state can’t hide behind the law’s unique construction to help it “unambiguously violate” the Constitution. “The state resorted to an unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice that was designed to scare abortion providers and others who might help women exercise their constitutional rights while skirting judicial review,” Netter said. “So far, it’s working. … Women have been left desperate, forced under sometimes harrowing circumstances to get out of Texas, if they even can.” “The facts on the ground are quite clear and make an unambiguous case that SB 8 has already had the effect of materially diminishing the opportunity of women in Texas to exercise a constitutional right.” Those who can travel face a difficult journey: On average, patients are traveling 650 miles each way to reach abortion clinics in the Southwest, court filings stated. One minor, who was raped by a family member, traveled eight hours from Galveston to Oklahoma to get an abortion, the Justice Department alleges. Another patient traveled six hours one way to get to Oklahoma by herself because she was worried that asking someone to come with her would leave that person open to a suit filed under SB 8.

Not much more to do right now but wait and hope. Zoe Tillman from Buzzfeed News has a long thread from the hearing, while law professor Leah Litman throws some water on the state’s defense. The 19th has a broader look at the legal landscape and the various cases against the “heartbeat” law, and Daily Kos has more.

