2022 primary early voting, Day Two: Voting by mail is hard

Feb 16th, 2022
by Charles Kuffner.

Gonna start with a Twitter thread today:

We’re going to keep hearing these stories. None of the people who are responsible for them will care.

Anyway. Here are your Day One early voting totals. The table for comparison:


Election    Mail   Early   Total
================================
2018 D     5,651   7,026  12,677
2018 R     7,817   6,676  14,493

2020 D    12,017  12,781  24,798
2020 R    13,287  11,363  24,650

2022 D     3,487   9,444  12,931
2022 R     2,015  11,377  13,392

In 2018, Republicans had the lead in early voters on the strength of more mail ballots. This year, they have the lead because of more in person ballots. Not exactly a surprise, all things considered. Looking back, Dems had better turnout both overall and compared to Republicans in both 2018 and 2020 in the second week of early voting. This year, Week Two has only four days since Monday is Presidents Day and there will be no voting; in 2018, the first Monday was Presidents Day. I remain hesitant to make any predictions given the weirdness and disruption of SB1. We will just have to wait and see. Have any of you voted yet?

Posted in: Election 2022.
