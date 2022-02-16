2022 primary early voting, Day Two: Voting by mail is hard

Gonna start with a Twitter thread today:

.

We also got a heartbreaking call from a disabled voter, who is homebound & is being asked to re-register so they can get an ID # on file for him & he can VBM. This was never an issue for him. He’d have to go in person to the registrar’s office – a huge obstacle for him. #txlege — pinche darcy (@lapinchedarcy) 6:27 AM – 15 February 2022

.

The fact that SB 1 made it so only the voter themselves (regardless if they’re elderly or disabled) can call & ask the county clerk’s office for an application is beyond absurdity. The fact that the *govt* is the one org who can’t send out unsolicited apps is mindblowing. #txlege — pinche darcy (@lapinchedarcy) 6:29 AM – 15 February 2022

We’re going to keep hearing these stories. None of the people who are responsible for them will care.

Anyway. Here are your Day One early voting totals. The table for comparison:

Election Mail Early Total ================================ 2018 D 5,651 7,026 12,677 2018 R 7,817 6,676 14,493 2020 D 12,017 12,781 24,798 2020 R 13,287 11,363 24,650 2022 D 3,487 9,444 12,931 2022 R 2,015 11,377 13,392

In 2018, Republicans had the lead in early voters on the strength of more mail ballots. This year, they have the lead because of more in person ballots. Not exactly a surprise, all things considered. Looking back, Dems had better turnout both overall and compared to Republicans in both 2018 and 2020 in the second week of early voting. This year, Week Two has only four days since Monday is Presidents Day and there will be no voting; in 2018, the first Monday was Presidents Day. I remain hesitant to make any predictions given the weirdness and disruption of SB1. We will just have to wait and see. Have any of you voted yet?

