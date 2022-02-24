Deshaun Watson will face some depositions

A long-awaited update on this case.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson must undergo depositions in connection to at least some of the 22 misconduct allegations made against him before April, a judge on Monday ordered.
Lawyers involved in civil litigation against the athlete on Monday argued whether Watson should wait until after April 1 to take questions on the allegations. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, expressed concern that depositions could provide evidence in a separate criminal investigation being conducted by the Houston Police Department.
â€œWe know that the police have forwarded to the (Harris County) district attorneyâ€™s office their findings and their conclusions,â€ Hardin said in the 113th District Court.
From that point, a grand jury will decide whether criminal charges against Watson are merited. When that could happen is uncertain â€” but Hardin appears to believe his clientâ€™s fate in the criminal matter may be known by April 1.
Watson is accused of sexual misconduct during several massage therapy sessions, the bulk of which are said to have happened in 2020. Eight of the 22 accusers have filed police reports.
Hardin argued that his client should hold off on sitting down for a deposition â€” while lawyer Tony Buzbee, representing the accusers, argued that Hardin should stick to the schedule they agreed upon at the suitâ€™s beginning. The ongoing HPD investigation should not make a difference in the civil case either, he said.
Judge Rabeea Collier ruled, partially, in Hardinâ€™s favor.
Six women have yet to undergo depositions, lawyers said. Of those women, Buzbee can depose Watson on their allegation ahead of April 1 â€” as long as the accuser is not among those who filed a police report, Collier ruled.
â€œIâ€™m allowing you to take Mr. Watsonâ€™s deposition on case specific details for those who have not filed a criminal complaint,â€ Collier said in court.
The police investigation was among the reasons why Hardin asked Collier last week to postpone Watsonâ€™s deposition until April 1.
â€œI donâ€™t know whatâ€™s gonna happen on April 1,â€ the judge said, adding that Hardin can seek a stay if he wants.
See here and here for the most recent updates. The court had signed an agreement in May that said Watson could not be deposed before February 22, which is to say this past Tuesday, and that some of the women who accused him of sexual misconduct would be deposed beginning in September. As Sean Pendergast notes, this likely means that the criminal case that HPD has investigated will come to some sort of resolution in the next month or so, as the case is now in the hands of the DA’s office. Though if he’s indicted on one or more charges, that just moves things to another stage, one that may also take a long time to work through. There’s also that FBI investigation, and who knows what that may mean.
So we’re getting closer to something, whatever it may be. As for Watson’s football fate, go read Pro Football Network and Rivers McCown for more. There’s a chance that could get resolved as well in the next couple of months, but it seems that a lot of things would have to happen for that.