Abbott bans THC for those under 21

Why didn’t we just do this first?

THC products will remain largely legal in Texas, but will be banned for minors and current regulations further enforced under a new executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott on Wednesday directed the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to ban the sales of THC products to minors. Abbott’s order requires these agencies to immediately start their rule-making processes to create the age limit, but does not prescribe when the restriction must take effect. Abbott’s order also doesn’t specify the age threshold, though he has previously called on lawmakers to prohibit such products for those under 21. The Texas Tribune has reached out to his office to clarify. In addition, DSHS has to start reviewing current rules within 10 business days to possibly add stricter labeling and testing requirements, improve recordkeeping to facilitate oversight, as well as increase licensing fees to support enforcement. The order also calls for DSHS and TABC to work with the Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement on existing rules. The governor also requires DSHS, TABC, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and other relevant agencies to jointly look at how to create a comprehensive regulatory framework. He pointed to House Bill 309 from the second special session as a model. Authored by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, the proposal would have created a Texas Hemp Council to study and develop rules for THC products and establish hemp testing and licensing requirements, among other restrictions. “Texas will not wait when it comes to protecting children and families,” Abbott said in a news release. “While these products would still benefit from the kind of comprehensive regulation set by the Texas Legislature for substances like alcohol and tobacco, my executive order makes sure that kids are kept safe and parents have peace of mind now, and that consumers know the products they purchase are tested and labeled responsibly.”

The executive order was teased by the Trib on Tuesday. I’m basically fine with this – it’s perfectly reasonable to me to treat THC more or less the same as alcohol – I’m just wondering why we had to go through all this drama to get here. Dan Patrick made it clear that he was never going to budge on passing a full ban on THC, and he had plenty of support for that in the Senate. I’m not sure if Abbott thought he would win the legislative staredown with Patrick or if he just never thought it through, but either way here we are.

Of course it is preferable to legislate these things, so I can’t be too mad about Abbott trying to go that route. Maybe, since Patrick and the Republicans in the Senate are so out of touch with popular sentiment, it’s time to put some effort into making that chamber more THC-friendly. I’m sure Abbott could think of ways to do that, if he put his mind to it. The Chron has more.

