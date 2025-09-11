Texas blog roundup for the week of September 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance is always glad to see a legislative session end as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the latest Republican effort, this one driven by Trump, to make voting harder.

SocraticGadfly talks two water and environment issues. First, he notes that Texas and New Mexico, with the feds properly looped in, settled the Rio Grande water rights suit, while noting that still doesn’t solve the problem of less and less water availability with nearly a century of long-term drought likely ahead. Second, he salutes the city of Corpus Christi for pulling the plug on its desal project while wondering what’s next, since the city has not pulled the plug on committing to a refining-and-fracking economy.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said it is good for Houston Councilmember Martinez to support striking workers at the Hilton Americas. He can also call for light HPD hand with pro-democracy protesters & for end of HPD cooperation with ICE.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog warns that you will like the STAAR replacement less than you liked the STAAR.

G. Elliott Morris shows why you can’t replace polling with AI.

Steve Vladeck analyzes the court rulings that the Trump tariffs are illegal.

Both The Barbed Wire and the Current delve into a report debunking the existence of a “Rainey Street Ripper” in Austin.

In the Pink Texas tries in vain to find a COVID shot.

Houstonia reviews the lessons of the Trump Burger saga.

