Let’s unseal those divorce records

As you might recall, Texas Attorney General (and noted pen pilferer) Ken Paxton and state Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) are getting divorced after 38 years of marriage. Angela Paxton announced on X.com in early July that she initiated the divorce “on biblical grounds” and “in light of recent discoveries.” Ken asked for “prayers and privacy.” Not long after the filing, Angela Paxton also asked that the proceedings be sealed. On Thursday, the watchdog nonprofit Campaign for Accountability filed a motion in Collin County to unseal those records, citing the fact that both Paxtons are public officials “who collectively represent more than 31 million Texans.”

The organization points out that the divorce proceedings follow an alleged affair that became widely known after seven attorneys from the AG’s office reportedly told the FBI that their boss had been using his office to benefit his mistress and to conceal evidence of the affair. Some of those employees were fired, which prompted a whistleblower lawsuit that was settled. When Paxton asked for state funds to pay the settlement, it triggered an ethics investigation, leading to impeachment proceedings. The vote to acquit him fell along party lines for the most part. The Campaign for Accountability argues that those events, plus reports about the Paxtons’ homestead exemption claims on multiple homes, are good reasons for unsealing the couple’s divorce records.

“Law and precedent overwhelmingly support unsealing the Paxtons’ divorce records in the interest of public knowledge. Courts have routinely unsealed records in similar cases involving elected officials, and we are asking this Court to do the same,” Campaign for Accountability executive director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a statement. “Ken Paxton is the top law enforcement officer in Texas and now a U.S. Senate candidate. The public has every right to information that may reflect upon his character.”

You can read the motion here.