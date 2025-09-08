Interview with Vincent Sanders

As we know, there is a hearing scheduled to begin October 1 in federal court to hear arguments about the new Congressional map. The original group of plaintiffs against the current map, whose trial was finally heard in May, subsequently filed a new lawsuit and a motion to block the new map, which will be held at this hearing. They are joined in these new complaints by a group of new plaintiffs.

In looking through all of those legal filings, I noticed that one of the new plaintiffs’ names was familiar to me – Vincent Sanders, a precinct chair and local activist whom I’d met through Swing Left during the first Trump term. I’d always wondered how individual plaintiffs for these lawsuits get identified and what they are expected to do, so I asked him if he’d mind if I asked him a few questions about that. He agreed, and here’s the conversation we had. He also sent me this document, which he uses to help explain to friends and people who ask him about the redistricting process what’s going on. It’s a fairly short conversation, and we agreed I’d ask a few followup questions after the hearing concludes in October. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts: