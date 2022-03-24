Texas blog roundup for the week of March 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has the latest on mail ballot rejections.

SocraticGadfly looked at Ronny Jackson’s Interstate 27 hypocrisy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Andrea Grimes tells what it’s like to actually be fired for something she’d written.

Out in SA reports on a divorce case involving two men who would be considered common-law married if that had been a thing for same sex couples before Obergefell.

The Current shows us some billboard ads from the Trevor Project that take aim at Greg Abbott’s anti-trans order.

Texas Monthly reviews Mama Bears, a movie that premiered at SxSW about Christian mothers supporting their LGBTQ children.

The Austin Chronicle highlights the best music they heard at SxSW.

The Texas Signal mocks Ted Cruz for his fanboy love of the Russian army.

