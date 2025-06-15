Good stuff.

Thousands of demonstrators crowded into streets, parks and plazas across the U.S. on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump, marching through downtowns and blaring anti-authoritarian chants mixed with support for protecting democracy and immigrant rights. Governors across the U.S. urged calm and vowed no tolerance for violence, while some mobilized the National Guard ahead of marchers gathering in major downtowns and small towns. Through midday, confrontations were isolated. Atlanta’s 5,000-capacity “No Kings” rally quickly reached its limit, with thousands more demonstrators gathered outside barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol. Huge, boisterous crowds marched in New York, Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, some behind “no kings” banners. In Minnesota, organizers canceled demonstrations as police worked to track down a suspect in the shootings of two Democratic legislators and their spouses. Meanwhile, ahead of an evening demonstration in Austin, Texas, law enforcement said it was investigating a credible threat against lawmakers. Intermittent light rain fell as marchers gathered for the flagship rally in Philadelphia’s Love Park. They shouted “Whose streets? Our streets!” as they marched to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where they listened to speakers on the steps made famous in the movie “Rocky.” “So what do you say, Philly?” Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland shouted to the crowd. “Are you ready to fight back? Do you want a gangster state or do you want free speech in America?” Trump was in Washington for a military parade marking the Army’s 250th anniversary that coincides with the president’s birthday. There, a massive demonstration toured the city’s streets, led by a banner reading, “Trump must go now.”

I’m heartbroken by the murder of the Minnesota legislator and her husband, and I’m rooting for the other legislator and his wife to recover. At least they caught the shooter. Unfortunately, there was a ripple effect of that crime in Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety warned state lawmakers and legislative staffers Saturday of “credible threats” to legislators planning to attend an anti-Trump rally at the Capitol in Austin, hours after two Democratic Minnesota legislators and their spouses were shot earlier Saturday morning. The DPS alert was sent out just before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to screenshots of emails obtained by The Texas Tribune, and a DPS spokesperson told the Tribune the Capitol was evacuated shortly after. The warning came hours before several Texas federal, state and city elected officials are scheduled to speak at a protest against President Donald Trump in downtown Austin at 5 p.m. DPS’ notice did not specify the nature of the threats to lawmakers and the agency did not immediately provide more details to the Tribune on Saturday. Later Saturday afternoon, Jeffrey Clemmons, communications director for state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, told the Tribune that DPS arrested “what was going to be a copycat person who was going to agitate the protest. I don’t have more details about exactly who that person was, or what the threats in particular were.” […] In a separate email also sent to Texas lawmakers and Capitol staff, Texas House Administration Chair Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, said officials are taking “all necessary precautions.” “I am in communication with our federal partners, and currently, it seems to be an isolated incident,” Geren said in the statement. “However, we’re always concerned about copycats and those who this attack might inspire.”

The good news is that turned out to be a nothing, and the Capitol was subsequently reopened.

There were many protests around the state. Here’s the Chron’s coverage of the Houston event – scroll down to see an excellent overhead video of the march, with some dogs-at-the-protest photos after that. Houston reported 15K in attendance, Sugar Land had 900, Conroe another 100 and sone jerks trying to mess with them. Lisa Gray wrote a great piece about how peaceful the protest was, which you should also read. There’s plenty of pictures around, and some judicial social media scrolling will find you plenty more. Threads has been a great source for individual reports, from people all around the state. Whatever they’ve done with the algorithm on that app, it’s especially good for days like Saturday.

I will close with the best and by far most Houston protest sign ever:

IYKYK. My hat is off to you, sir.

