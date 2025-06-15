Weekend link dump for June 15

“In sum, if the choice is between keeping money in the federal Treasury and reimbursing low-income individuals for medical treatment, DOGE has decided the individuals don’t count. If the choice is between financial institutions’ profits and their low-income customers’ savings, the customers don’t count. And, predictably, individuals overburdened by energy costs don’t count either. It’s not that these Americans’ interests lost out in a fair comparison of policy choices—their interests were ignored altogether. That’s the DOGE philosophy.”

“The fact that DOGE employees are now full-time federal workers shows that while Musk may be gone, his legacy of making cuts that damage critical government functions like Social Security, weather forecasting, and medical research will live on.”

“It was another win for a well-organized lobbying campaign led by manufacturers of dark roofing materials.”

“Beyond all of our correct fears about Trump’s budding autocracy, this is in a very direct sense an attack on the sovereignty of the people of California.”

“Warner Bros. Discovery, grappling with declines in its overall business, said Monday it planned to divide the company into two publicly-traded entities, one devoted to streaming and content production and one devoted to traditional television.”

“But were our ancestors ever truly so enamoured with rigid gender norms? And if they were, when — and more importantly, why?”

“Fenway Franks and Moneyball – What a French sportswriter saw at his first Red Sox game”.

RIP, Sly Stone, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame frontman and visionary for Sly and the Family Stone, whose many hits include “Dance To The Music”, “Hot Fun in the Summertime”, and “Thank You (Fallettinme Be Mice Elf Again)”.

CONCACAF did Greenland dirty. Justice for Greenland, I say.

“But when it comes to government, Musk has been in the business of destruction (except when accepting lucrative contracts). Taking a wrecking ball to the One Big Beautiful Bill would dwarf his DOGE chainsaw antics. He can easily convince a sufficient number of Republicans that supporting the bill is political suicide.”

Wait, Henry Winkler wasn’t already in the TV Academy Hall of Fame? How was that possible?

“Musk’s Government Business Is Too Vital for Trump to Cancel. There’s Still a Way He Could Punish Him.”

“Domestic abusers could have easier path to getting gun rights back under Trump proposal”.

MLB has purchased a stake in Jomboy Media, which among other things produced the YouTube videos that helped expose the Astros’ trashcan-banging scheme.

RIP, Frederick Forsyth, bestselling novelist whose works include “Day of the Jackal” and “The Fourth Protocol”.

“It’s part of the broader pattern we can see across the horizon: Trump takes the policing and military powers of the United States and the national tax revenues (drawn disproportionately from the blue states) and uses it to make war on states he considers enemies.”

“Meet the woman who sparked Joni Ernst’s ‘we all are going to die’ outburst“. She’s now running for the state legislature in Iowa.

“I mean, what am I supposed to do with that? This is your system, run by the government. And you’re raiding me because your system is broken?”

“As the Trump administration moves to dismantle the Education Department, federal cuts may make it harder to catch criminals and help victims of identity theft.”

RIP, Brian Wilson co-founder and primary songwriter for The Beach Boys.

RIP, Chris Robinson, actor mostly known for the soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, and for uttering the iconic line “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV” in a commercial for Vicks Formula 44 cough syrup.

“One of the most entertaining shows in recent years will be coming to an end. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Paramount+ announced on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The good news is this comes well in advance. The third season hasn’t even premiered yet — it does on July 17.”

RIP, Harris Yulin, prolific and versatile Emmy-nominated actor who was in a ton of things; I remember him for a guest spot he did on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine but you’ll probably recognize him for something else.

RIP, Terry Louise Fisher, three-time Emmy-winning writer and producer who co-created L.A. Law.

RIP, Rep. Melissa Hortman, former Speaker of the Minnesota State House, and her husband Mark Hortman, who were killed in their home by a political assassin.

