I can’t be too mad at this.

The Astrodome hasn’t seen a crowd in over a decade—but it got some unexpected visitors this week when three 18-year-old urban explorers slipped inside the iconic, long-shuttered stadium, exposing the eerily dilapidated “Eighth Wonder of the World” in all its forgotten glory.

Three 18-year-old men were arrested for trespassing after sneaking into the closed Astrodome, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. The iconic stadium, unavailable to the public since 2009, has remained off-limits due to safety concerns and legal restrictions.

The three men now face criminal trespassing charges.

Constable Rosen warned of the dangers: “Sneaking into closed old historic buildings is dangerous. You are taking a risk for yourself and first responders, and it is against the law.”

Security guards spotted the individuals just after midnight and alerted authorities. The suspects were apprehended after they were seen running across a nearby parking lot and jumping a fence near Fannin and Holly Hall.

In a rare and haunting glimpse into the decaying stadium, the footage showcases the explorers (who use the name @lurkinghouston) navigating through the cavernous, dimly lit Astrodome. The grainy footage revealed dark, dusty corridors, crumbling walls, rusted beams, and echoes of the Dome’s former life as Houston’s sports and entertainment epicenter.

The Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, which oversees the entire NRG Park complex—including the Astrodome—did not confirm or deny the break-in. However, in a statement to Houston Public Media, the organization made its position clear: “We strongly discourage anyone from attempting to enter NRG Park without a ticket to an event or a legitimate purpose,” a representative said. “Unauthorized entry is strictly prohibited and will result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”