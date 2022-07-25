July 2022 campaign finance reports: Harris County

Happy Mid-Year Campaign Finance Reporting Day to all who celebrate. Today we’ll be looking at the races of interest in Harris County, which thankfully for me has a lot fewer candidates to review than the last time we did this in January, before the primaries. I also did this roundup in July 2021 if you want to go that far back. You know the drill here, so let’s get to it.

Lina Hidalgo, County Judge

Alexandra Mealer, County Judge

Rodney Ellis, County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Adrian Garcia, County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Jack Morman, County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Tom Ramsey, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Jack Cagle (SPAC), County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Lesley Briones, County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Teneshia Hudspeth, County Clerk

Stan Stanart, County Clerk

Marilyn Burgess, District Clerk

Chris Daniel (SPAC), District Clerk

Carla Wyatt, County Treasurer

Eric Dick, County Treasurer

Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ====================================================== Hidalgo 1,150,804 569,065 1,400 1,983,697 Mealer 764,544 404,802 6,000 455,927 Ellis 543,900 241,714 0 3,805,232 Garcia, A 787,949 675,976 0 1,897,179 Morman 63,144 19,585 0 69,638 Ramsey 34,869 69,290 0 549,707 Cagle 388,332 209,368 0 1,231,540 Briones 126,038 98,547 0 90,720 Hudspeth 18,265 18,145 0 13,952 Stanart 3,407 5,583 0 6,729 Burgess 16,070 15,864 5,207 15,049 Daniel 20,600 9,619 25,000 12,144 Wyatt 2,085 6,082 0 1,092 Dick 0 0 0 0

With the much-smaller field of candidates now that we are fully past the primaries, everyone who is on the November ballot in these races has a current finance report online. Note that for some candidates, the report covers the period from February 20 through June 30 – these are the candidates who won their March primaries outright – and for some it covers the period from May 15 through June 30. These are the candidates who had to win in their runoff, a list that includes Alexandra Mealer, Jack Morman, and Lesley Briones. Mealer’s amount raised total is a lot more competitive with Judge Lina Hidalgo’s given the smaller amount of time that her report covers, but as John Coby points out, she got more than half of that total from four donors who each gave her $100K.

It’s interesting to me that Morman, who was a County Commissioner for eight years before Commissioner Garcia nipped him in 2018, has had such anemic fundraising. I’m not sure what that says, other than maybe not enough people think he can win. Lesley Briones still has a significant cash deficit against Commissioner Jack Cagle, but she’s been considerably more proficient at fundraising. She is unlikely to catch up to him in that department, but she’ll be more competitive.

Not much else to say, as the other offices tend to have little fundraising capacity, and these reports present no surprises. Eric Dick also filed a report for his current office of HCDE Trustee, in which he again reported zeroes across the board. Given Dick’s past propensities, I wouldn’t take any of that as gospel, but it is what he reported.

Related Posts: