Judicial Q&A: Judge Mike Engelhart

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to my readers. This year it’s mostly incumbents running for re-election, so it’s an opportunity to hear that talk about what they have accomplished. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. For more information about these and other Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and Q&As from the primary and runoff, see the Erik Manning spreadsheet.)

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Judge Mike Engelhart. I have been the Judge of the 151st Civil District Court in Harris County, Texas for 14 years. I am the Democratic nominee for the First Court of Appeals, Place 4 which is elected from a 10 county area, including Austin County, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller and Washington Counties.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

It hears appeals and mandamuses from all trial courts, including civil, criminal, family law, probate and juvenile justice matters.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I was an Editor of the Houston Law Review at the University of Houston Law Center. I was hired to handle many appeals as an attorney in private practice. As a trial court judge, I am always thinking about appeals of my decisions, and as a result, I am almost never reversed by the First or Fourteenth (the 2 local) Courts of Appeals. My experience makes me a good fit for appellate work and I would really love to serve on the First Court of Appeals.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have been a trial court judge for 14 years. I am the only Board Certified attorney in this race. In 2016 I was named Trial Judge of the Year by the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists. That same year I won the University of Houston Alumni Association Public Sector Achievement Award. In 2017 I won the Franklin Jones Award for the best Continuing Legal Education Article in the State. And, in 2019 I won the President’s Award for Service to the Houston Bar Association.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because if you believe in voting and democracy, constitutional privacy rights, and public safety you can elect me. I will work to protect those values.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

People should vote for me because I am the only candidate in the race who has run for and been elected to any position by voters. My opponent was appointed to the position by Governor Abbott last year. I have been a Judge for 14 years, elected 4 times by millions of voters in Harris County. I am the only Board Certified attorney in the race. I am the only person in this race who has represented individual everyday Texans in trials and appeals. In a State Bar of Texas poll of lawyers in 2022 I defeated my opponent nearly 2-1. Finally, I believe my views align with the diverse voters of this area as reflected by my endorsements by the Mexican American Bar Association of Houston, the men and women of organized Labor, and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus.

