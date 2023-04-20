Texas blog roundup for the week of April 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes you enjoyed the extra couple of days you had this year to file your taxes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff goes deep on mifepristone madness.

SocraticGadfy wonders if, based on his nutter ruling on mifepristone, Kacsmaryk couldn’t try bannng COVID vaccines next, as well as wondering if antivaxxers aren’t headed there.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck brings the law professor’s analysis of the mifepristone mishigoss.

In The Pink Texas wants to know who will protect us from perverted legislators.

Texas Public Radio explains why they are stepping away from Twitter.

El Paso Matters provides a guide to their city’s charter amendments for the May election.

Fort Worth Report covers the possibility of a TEA takeover of Fort Worth ISD.

The Texas Observer illustrates how much Ron DeSantis is living inside Greg Abbott’s head right now.

