Texa blog roundup for the week of June 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still highlighting passages in a certain federal indictment document as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff wrote about the feds busting Nate Paul, which was somehow only the second-most interesting federal crime story of the week.

SocraticGadfly took a close look at Cornel West’s announcement of his third-party run for president.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Harvey Kronberg says we’re asking the wrong question about the forthcoming Senate trial of Ken Paxton.

Therese Odell had her bottle of indictment champagne ready.

The Dallas Observer advises you on how to tell if your man is listening to Andrew Tate.

Houston Landing provides a guide to applying for federal Internet subsidies.

In the Pink is deeply skeptical of that Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

