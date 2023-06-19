Interview with Janette Garza Lindner

Like you, I have many questions about the appointed Board of Managers and how they will operate, how they will oversee appointed Superintendent Mike Miles, how they’ll achieve the success they’ve been told to achieve, and more. As it happens, one of these people is a neighbor of mine, and I reached out to her to see if I could ask her these questions. Janette Garza Lindner was a candidate for the HISD Board of Trustees in 2021, losing to incumbent Elizabeth Santos. She was appointed to the Board of Managers along with eight other people and agreed to be interviewed about it. I may try to do this with some other Board members if time permits – we are, as you know, about to enter a big election season and I’ve got more candidates than I can count to try to interview for that. Regardless, here’s what we talked about:

We had a limited window in which to do this interview, so I didn’t have the time to ask all the questions I might have liked to. In particular, I didn’t ask about the Board’s plans for special education; there hasn’t been much on this so far anyway, so it may be a little premature for that. Be that as it may, please let me know what you think.

