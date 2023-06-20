I got those “violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act” blues

I’m sorry, I know this makes me a terrible person, but I laughed at this headline.

The majority of the parents, teachers and community members who showed up for the Houston ISD board meeting on Thursday night were banned from entering the auditorium and instead relegated to a separate room to watch the proceedings via livestream.

The Chronicle spoke with several attorneys about whether the unusual arrangements violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Christopher Tritico, a local criminal defense attorney who represents the Houston Federation of Teachers, said he believes it was a troubling attempt by the new board or superintendent to “quell the public outrage.”

“They may not have technically violated the law, by allowing them to view it the way they did, but the spirit of the law is certainly violated by preventing them from going into the meeting,” he said.

The district previously limited seating in the board auditorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tritico said, but full access had since been restored.

In a departure from the typical seating arrangements, there were only about three dozen chairs for spectators and a dozen seats for the press at the Thursday meeting. Tables for the board members to sit facing each other took up most of the space in the room, which has the capacity to hold 310 people.

Tritico said that, while he does not want to defend HISD, it is also important for people to allow the board to conduct government business.

“I understand the public and how they feel right now about what’s happening, but they have to respect the process as well,” he said. “They cannot go in and just disrupt the meeting for the sake of disruption.”

Similarly, Martha Owen, an Austin-based attorney, said it does not appear that the district violated the Open Meetings Act but that the separate rooms may not help the board gain trust from the community.

“It may not be a violation of the Open Meetings Act, but it’s certainly a violation of the spirit of the law,” she said. “Those board members are working for the community and the taxpayers in that district. That’s who they’re supposed to be serving and they should not be isolating themselves from that.”