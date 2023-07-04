Texas blog roundup for the week of July 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance is just back from Hambriston and the 123rd Texas Country Jamboree, which inspired this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the new laws that are likely to result in lawsuits over various constitutional issues.

SocraticGadfly took a look at the escalating dust-up at TSHA.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted the Project’s weekly report on the pre-trial hearings for the horse hockey Harris County Republican election-denial lawsuits.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly rounds up the many great moments you may have missed from previous Country Jamborees in Hambriston.

Charlotte Clymer catalogs Lance Armstrong’s many transgressions.

Brandon Rottinghaus collects a list of issues the next Mayor of Houston will be facing.

The San Antonio Report reports on the initial construction of a new and long-envisioned bus rapid transit system in that city.

Michael King ponders the “bookends” of the 88th Legislative session, Bryan Slaton and Ken Paxton.

Ken Hoffman calls on us all to stand up for Dr. Peter Hotez against the anti-vaxx hordes.

