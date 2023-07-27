Texas blog roundup for the week of July 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance says “Hodwy, y’all” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff began his roundup of July campaign finance reports, including those from federal races and the City of Houston‘s Mayoral race.

SocraticGadfly takes a look at Cornel West and early media coverage.

Stace joins the choir calling out Abbott-led inhumanity.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project asked Houston voters concerned with the protection and expansion of democracy in Houston, to think about where they have leverage with Houston municipal candidates and to use that leverage.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The San Antonio Report has the story behind the viral mariachi video tribute to Victor Wembanyama, which is just delightful.

Therese Odell identifies the deep cynicism behind that terrible Jason Aldean song.

Frank Strong reports on wingnut book-banner candidates for Tomball ISD.

Chris Geidner explains the latest “target letter” for The Former Guy and Michigan’s crackdown on its 2020 fake electors.

El Paso Matters records its city’s ridiculous heat wave in five charts.

