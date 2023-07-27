July 2023 campaign finance reports: City of Houston, part 3

Previously:

January finance reports for city of Houston candidates are here. This post will look at the various district candidates. I’ll do the Controller’s race and other reports of interest later. Let’s dive in.

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ========================================================= A Peck 40,675 17,109 0 47,669 B Jackson 55,275 33,270 0 36,975 B London 4,757 1,438 0 3,688 B ElBey B Willis C Kamin 161,883 75,878 0 347,656 C Bradley 1,240 447 0 792 D EvansShabazz 33,145 8,944 0 29,758 D Ford 1,696 1,696 0 0 E Flickinger 13,128 18,304 103,000 101,186 E LemondDixon 18,064 4,276 0 13,871 F Thomas 64,475 7,121 0 152,041 G Huffman 83,870 29,302 0 100,467 H Castillo 100,760 67,065 10,000 120,930 H ReyesRevilla 30,555 8,950 0 100,463 H Rivera 3,720 2,754 0 281 H Stearns I Martinez 81,867 38,390 0 116,633 I Garcia J Pollard 308,665 23,605 40,000 1,004,439 J Sanchez K Castex-Tatum 95,345 14,226 0 236,917 ? McGee 0 0 0 0 ? Boozer 985 771 0 0

As a reminder, the Erik Manning spreadsheet has your candidate listings. All of the files I’ve reviewed can be found in this Google folder.

There are only three open district seats, in districts E, H, and I. Of the three, H – my district – looks the most interesting. Just going by the yard signs in my neighborhood it’s a two-person race, with Mario Castillo and Cynthia Reyes Revilla about even by my reckoning. I know nothing about the other two, or about Mark McGee, if he really is running for H.

None of the incumbents appear to have serious challengers. Ivan Sanchez was a candidate for CD07 back in 2018 and he’s been busy on social media, but you know the rule by now – no report, no respect. I met Lloyd Ford at the last HCDP CEC meeting, and I’m always happy to see city candidates show up at events like that, but CM Carolyn Evans-Shabazz is well established, and the electorate in city races tends to be older. This would be a tough nut to crack even if he were raking it in.

Speaking of raking it in, I look at some of the cash on hand totals here and I wonder if we might be seeing a future CD18 candidate in this post. I’m not a fan of Ed Pollard, but we’ve been talking about his extremely vigorous fundraising for some time, and we are way beyond “overkill” for what he needs to win re-election in his district. What he’s doing only makes sense if he’s looking ahead to the next office. At first I thought that might have been Mayor, but it’s clear that’s not the case. Not for now, anyway – that money doesn’t expire, and you figure someone will take a crack at Mayor Whitmire/Jackson Lee in 2027. But CD18 would also make sense, and he’s the only person on the scene who can match up with Amanda Edwards. The downside is that now with the four-year terms, he’d have to resign to run, and I don’t see that happening. But he’s got to be running for something else at some point – CD09? SD13? County Judge? Your guess is as good as mine. We’ll find out eventually.

Anyway. Martha Castex-Tatum and Tiffany Thomas could also throw their hats into CD18, with less money to start out but with a record to run on and some name ID. They too would have to resign, and they too seem unlikely to want to do that, especially since it would have to happen even before they got sworn in for the next four years. I’m just putting it out there so that if it does happen you can say you saw it here first.

That’s about all there is to say here. The filing deadline is in a couple of weeks, and it’s in these races where you’re likely to see some late entrants. We’ll look at the 30 day reports when the time comes. Next up, the City Controller’s race. Let me know what you think.

