Buzbee to run for District G

When will he have the time for this?

Tony Buzbee, the high-profile lead lawyer defending impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed to run for Houston City Council on Monday.

With hours until the filing deadline, Buzbee livestreamed himself filing to run for District G, currently held by Mary Nan Huffman. The office is nonpartisan, though the district is conservative and covers the affluent neighborhoods of West Houston.

“I’m not sure who all the opponents are, but we’re gonna work very hard to do the very best we can,” Buzbee said on the stream.

Huffman has already filed to run for reelection. She responded to Buzbee’s filing in a statement that called it “just another cheap publicity stunt by Tony Buzbee.”

“He doesn’t care about representing the taxpayers of District G for the next four years,” Huffman said. “He doesn’t even care about representing Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial in September. He only cares about himself and his press clippings.”

[…]

Buzbee told The Texas Tribune he spoke with Paxton before filing for the office and said he does not see his new campaign “having any impact on the trial.” He suggested he is well-acquainted with juggling big responsibilities.

“In my life, no matter what’s happening, there’s always another big case,” Buzbee said.