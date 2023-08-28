Gulfton BRT route approved

Moving forward.

Long-sought improvements to transit service in Gulfton – arguably among the Houston region’s most transit-starved areas – have an official line on the map, though rapid service remains years away.

Metropolitan Transit Authority officials on Thursday approved the preferred route for a planned bus rapid transit extension into Gulfton. The line would run from the Westpark/Lower Uptown Transit Center along Westpark near Loop 610, heading west on Westpark before turning south at Chimney Rock. Dedicated lanes for the buses would then run from Chimney Rock to Gulfton to Hillcroft, where the line would end at Bissonnet.

Service would not start until 2027, under preliminary plans submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. Extending the Silver Line into Gulfton is estimated to cost $220 million, based on the plans Metro submitted to federal officials seeking grant funding for the project.

Regardless of how much local and federal money pays for the project, officials and Gulfton residents said the line is an investment in a place that’s often been passed over.

“This is something that is, unfortunately, long overdue,” said State Rep. Gene Wu, the Houston Democrat who represents Gulfton in Austin.

The line, Wu said, “is going to change lives,” noting the importance of connecting workers and students to schools and jobs.

Adequate transit is especially needed in Gulfton, proponents of the line said, because of the high use of buses to get around the region. According to the Kinder Institute for Urban Research, 12 percent of the Gulfton area does not have access to a car or truck, compared to 2 percent of nearby Bellaire.

Despite huge demand, bus routes now serving the area can be cumbersome even workers headed to the Uptown area, less than two miles away, but across Interstate 69.

“They have to take three buses to get to their jobs,” resident Noelia Fadic told Metro’s board. “It is not a direct route and it takes them a long time.”