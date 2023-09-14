Interview with CM Sallie Alcorn

There are three open At Large Council seats this year, which means there are two incumbents running for re-election. Council Member Sallie Alcorn is the incumbent in At Large #5, serving as the chair of the Regulatory and Neighborhood Affairs Committee. She was twice a Chief of Staff before getting elected herself, most recently to CM Stephen Costello, and also worked in the city’s flood recovery office. I could give you more things that she’s done but it’s probably better for you to just read her City Council bio because she’s done a lot and there’s only so much space here. She’s been a board member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) and is set to serve as its Chair, so you can be sure we talked about the Fair for Houston issue. Here’s the interview I did with her in 2019, and here’s the interview I did with her now:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

This week is (mostly) At Large Council candidates, starting with At Large #1 but not limited to that. At Large #2 will be next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

