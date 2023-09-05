Interview with Mario Castillo

We move on to City Council races now. This is a weird year in that only six of the sixteen Council seats are open – 2027 is gonna be crazy, y’all – with most of the fierce action in the At Large races. One of the few district Council seats that are open is in District H, where I live. While there are five total candidates in District H, there are two of interest to me, and today you will hear from Mario Castillo. Castillo has served as Chief of Staff to incumbent CM Karla Cisneros, and has done a lot more things including serving on the board of the MD Anderson YMCA, the Houston Police Department Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Hardy/Near Northside TIRZ, and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Board. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the nonprofit Your Houston. Here’s what we talked about:

It’s district Council candidates this week, and then (mostly) At Large candidates beginning next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

