Interview with Melanie Miles

Continuing on in At Large #1 we have Melanie Miles, a board-certified family law attorney and member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission. Miles has a degree in computer information systems and worked as a systems engineer for EDS and owned a consulting company of her own before going to law school. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in college where she became friends with someone named Ka,ala Harris. I didn’t ask about that in the interview but I did ask about other things, and you can hear it all here. Please note there was a brief WiFi issue that affected the audio during the call, but we got that cleared up.

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

This week is At Large Council candidates, starting with At Large #1 but not limited to that. At Large #2 will be next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

