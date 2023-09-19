Interview with Obes Nwabara

Continuing on in At Large #2, today we talk with Obes Nwabara, who is a son of Nigerian immigrants and a 2009 graduate of UH. He has worked in a number of industries including energy, food service, and healthcare, and i that last position helped create a pilot program for Baylor Scott & White Health that allowed patients to use rideshare services to get to their doctor’s appointments at no cost to them. He serves on the Art Colony Association board of directors where he helps oversee the annual Bayou City Arts Festival and has worked with several Democratic campaigns including Beto 2018. He was one of three candidates considered by precinct chairs for a nomination to the HCDE Board in 2020, and I did a Q&A with him that you can read here. This is what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

This week is once again (mostly) At Large Council candidates, with At Large #2 as the main focus. Next week will be – you guessed it – At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

