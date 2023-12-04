Precinct analysis: At Large #2

PREVIOUSLY:

At Large #1

Dist Davis Hellyar Coryat Bess Holly Obes ========================================================== A 5,494 3,854 1,580 2,112 1,830 1,184 B 5,834 800 1,286 5,148 658 1,211 C 7,921 13,067 2,477 4,679 4,923 2,740 D 6,341 2,628 1,353 7,827 1,230 1,696 E 9,254 5,975 1,601 2,411 2,122 1,326 F 2,971 1,386 853 1,248 822 1,020 G 10,410 8,853 1,386 2,654 2,909 1,626 H 3,871 3,499 2,290 2,386 2,676 1,193 I 3,314 1,911 1,932 2,798 1,790 1,040 J 2,212 1,243 748 937 935 755 K 5,277 2,888 1,415 4,083 1,430 1,511 Dist Davis Hellyar Coryat Bess Holly Obes ========================================================== A 33.27% 23.34% 9.57% 12.79% 11.08% 7.17% B 38.44% 5.27% 8.47% 33.92% 4.34% 7.98% C 21.38% 35.28% 6.69% 12.63% 13.29% 7.40% D 30.08% 12.47% 6.42% 37.13% 5.83% 8.04% E 40.18% 25.94% 6.95% 10.47% 9.21% 5.76% F 35.36% 16.50% 10.15% 14.85% 9.78% 12.14% G 37.30% 31.72% 4.97% 9.51% 10.42% 5.83% H 23.02% 20.81% 13.62% 14.19% 15.92% 7.10% I 24.71% 14.25% 14.41% 20.87% 13.35% 7.76% J 31.93% 17.94% 10.80% 13.53% 13.50% 10.90% K 30.94% 16.94% 8.30% 23.94% 8.39% 8.86%

Willie Davis is no stranger to being in the AL2 runoff – he’s been there twice before, in 2015 and 2019, both times with outgoing incumbent David Robinson. You might think his profile as a Black Republican might enable him to get enough crossover support to be dangerous – I admit I was very nervous about that 2015 runoff – but Robinson easily defeated him both times. Davis has never raised much money and I can’t say I’ve ever seen an ad or even a campaign sign for him outside of a polling place. He gets Republican support, but that’s not nearly enough to win a Houston race.

That said, this time he starts as the leader from the November election, leading Nick Hellyar in Round One in Harris County 31.8% to 23.1%. That’s Davis’ best showing in a November race, and his path to a win this week is easy enough to define: Win big in the Republican districts and do well enough in the Black districts to erode Hellyar’s Democratic advantage. With Danielle Bess and Obes Nwabara also on the ballot, Hellyar wasn’t competitive in B, D, and K. You look at that as plenty of room to grow or as a big hole to crawl out of. On the flip side, Hellyar more than held his own in A, E, and G, and he should be set up to dominate District C. Too put it another way, he just has to try to mimic Robinson’s runoff performances. Hellyar has also been on the ballot before, though not in a runoff, he has money and a path to follow. I make him a slight favorite, but I’ve got some 2015-style nerves on this one.

